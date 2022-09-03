One goal enough as Stockport see off AFC Wimbledon

An early goal from Fraser Horsfall proved the difference as Stockport edged out AFC Wimbledon 1-0.

County held on to secure their second win of the season, while the Dons have now lost three of their last four.

Kyle Wootton and Will Collar had already gone close by the time Stockport did break through after 11 minutes.

Skipper Antoni Sarcevic floated over a corner which was met by centre-back Horsfall, who headed home unchallenged at the far post.

Collar fired over from just eight yards, then the hosts threatened again when Wootton’s explosive half-volley was superbly beaten away by keeper Nik Tzanev.

Dons wide-man Ayoub Assal fired an angled shot over the top just before the break.

Stockport keeper Vitezslav Jaros produced a super save to keep out Harry Pell after the restart.

Pell was again unlucky as he planted a downward header narrowly off target.

Johnnie Jackson’s men had improved in the second period and they were unlucky late on when referee Sunny Gill waved away appeals after Josh Davison was sent tumbling by Joe Lewis.