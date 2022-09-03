Stradivarius sidesteps Doncaster Cup defence

Stradivarius will not defend his Coral Doncaster Cup title on Friday.

Winner of the two-and-a-quarter-mile Group Two contest in 2019 and again last year, the John and Thady Gosden-trained eight-year-old missed an intended run in last month’s Lonsdale Cup at York due to a bruised foot.

Owner Bjorn Nielsen has mentioned the possibility of supplementing for next Sunday’s Irish St Leger, at a cost of €50,000, with the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on October 15 his only current engagement.

There are 12 entries for the Doncaster Cup, spearheaded by the Alan King-trained Trueshan, who similarly missed the Lonsdale Cup, owing to quick ground.

Last season’s Group One Prix du Cadran and Long Distance Cup winner was last seen in the Goodwood Cup when third to Kyprios.

Coltrane, who was runner-up to Quickthorn in the Lonsdale Cup, represents Andrew Balding, while the third home that day, Reshoun (Ian Williams), is also entered.

The consistent Get Shirty (David O’Meara), who landed the the Copper Horse at Ascot and the Old Newton Cup at Haydock, could step up in class, while Irish interests are represented by Willie Mullins’ Queen Alexandra winner Stratum, Dermot Weld’s Search For A Song and Henry De Bromhead’s Lismore, who won the Henry II at Sandown last season.

Haizoom (Keith Dalgleish), Island Brave (Heather Main), Moliwood (Dylan Cunha), Single (Mick Channon) and Thunderous (Charlie and Mark Johnston) round out the entries.

The Platinum Queen is heading to Doncaster (PA)

There are 13 possibles for the Group Two Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes, with Richard Fahey’s Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen the headline name.

Goodwood’s Molecomb winner Trillium (Richard Hannon), Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy runner-up Bolt Action (Roger Varian), Newbury Listed scorer Cuban Mistress (Rod Millman), Washington Heights (Kevin Ryan), Remarkable Force (Alice Haynes), Lady Hamana (Karl Burke), Prince Of Pillo (Keith Dalgleish) and Malrescia (George Boughey) completing the British runners.

There are four entries from Ireland for this five-furlong dash, with Richmond fourth Crispy Cat and Harry Time representing Michael O’Callaghan, Funny Money Honey (Jessica Harrington) and Treasure Trove (Paddy Twomey).