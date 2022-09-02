Alseyoob back to winning ways with stylish Ascot strike

Alseyoob returned to winning ways with a stylish display at Ascot.

Ismail Mohammed’s youngster had impressed on debut at Newmarket and looked well worth a crack at Group Three company in the Sweet Solera Stakes.

She failed to run up to form that day, beaten 12 lengths by Lakota Sioux, but despite being burdened with a 6lb penalty in the Bet With Ascot EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes, three of which were offset by crack apprentice Benoit De La Sayette, Alseyoob looked in a different league to her rivals.

Some of them were choicely bred, too, including the eventual runner-up Red Riding Hood, a daughter of Triple Crown winner Justify trained by Aidan O’Brien who will be wiser for the run.

The three-length winner was cut to 16-1 for the Fillies’ Mile by Paddy Power, although it is still to be decided where the youngster will be seen next.

Very impressive! Alseyoob is different class for Benoit de la Sayette and Ismail Mohammed at @Ascot… pic.twitter.com/tv8a36Vmgh — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 2, 2022

“She ran very well and won it easily,” said Mohammed.

“The filly won well in her first race. The second time at Newmarket in the Group Three, she didn’t give us what we were thinking because I think she is quality. And then the third race she won today, she showed a bit of quality inside her.

“The ground was good and she liked it. She had a turn of foot at the end.

“We’re still undecided where to go after this race. Let us see her come back from Ascot and see how she is. We have a lot of entries for her, but we will see how she is after the race.”

Winning rider De La Sayette added: “She ran a great race. The idea was to get cover with her. She is by Lope de Vega and we knew she’d like the ground.

“The idea was to get her relaxed, as she ran in two seven-furlong races when she was doing a little bit too much.”

City Of Kings (8-13 favourite) was made to work hard by Onslow Gardens to open his account in the Charbonnel et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes.

Well bred, by Kingman out of the Lancashire Oaks winner Horseplay, he was well fancied to make a winning debut at Sandown but blew his chance when slowly away.

Charlie Appleby’s inmate made every yard of the running under Adam Kirby, but only had half a length in hand with the pair almost five lengths clear.

Kirby said: “He is a beautiful horse and he’ll hopefully take a big step forward for that. I probably rode him wrong on the day, but he left the gate very quick so we went forward.

It wasn't easy for the odds-on shot but City Of Kings does just enough to win for Charlie Appleby under Adam Kirby at the second time of asking at @Ascot…pic.twitter.com/sBayR0AaAk — Sky Sports Racing (@SkySportsRacing) September 2, 2022

“He just completely missed the kick last time and he is obviously a big baby. He has taken a massive step forward from that.

“Taking him back would have been a waste of time once he jumped, but I think he will be a better horse when he follows.”

Roger Varian’s Revenite (7-1) displayed a smart turn of foot to win the Events At Ascot British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Jockey Ray Dawson said the 6f EBF Restricted Novice, won by Revenite (7-1), "was a true-run race" and "there was no hiding place". Good winner for @varianstable, the 2yo gelding taking it by a head from Nammos. pic.twitter.com/Dj808OXWqd — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) September 2, 2022

Slowly away on debut in what has turned out to be a hot event, he was much more streetwise on this occasion for Ray Dawson, beating Hugo Palmer’s newcomer Nammos by a head.

“I thought he might be a bit keen, but he was so professional. It is a really good sign. He travelled beautifully through the race. I think he would stay at six furlongs for now,” said Dawson.

“He has been gelded and we were expecting an improvement, but I wasn’t expecting him to be so professional – it was a nice surprise. He gave me a really good feel.”