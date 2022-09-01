Dion Pereira set to start for Bradford against Walsall following loan move

Dion Pereira is in line to make his second debut for Bradford against Walsall after joining on a season-long loan on deadline day.
The 23-year-old winger rejoined the Bantams from Luton after a successful loan spell last season and should go straight into the starting line-up on Saturday.
Fellow winger Tyreik Wright was another deadline-day signing to join Mark Hughes’ side from Aston Villa and should also feature.
Jamie Walker remains out of the side alongside long-term injury concern Emmanuel Osadebe.
Walsall also have debuts of their own to hand out and Danny Cashman could come in for his first appearance.
The 24-year-old midfielder joined on loan from Coventry on deadline day after spending last season with Rochdale and could feature.
Captain Donervon Daniels was left out of the Saddlers’ Papa John’s Trophy loss to West Ham Under-21s in midweek as a precautionary measure and should be available for the trip to West Yorkshire.
Midfielder Taylor Allen will also be hoping to keep his spot in the starting line-up as Walsall look to snap out of a six-game winless run in all competitions.
