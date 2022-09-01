Search

01 Sept 2022

Weather watch for The Platinum Queen at Doncaster

01 Sept 2022 3:50 PM

The Platinum Queen is the star name entered for the opening day of Doncaster’s St Leger meeting, as she appears among 20 possibles for the Cazoo Scarbrough Stakes.

The Richard Fahey-trained filly has created a real stir this season, winning three of her five starts.

Her blistering display at Goodwood persuaded connections to supplement her for the Nunthorpe at York against the best around, in receipt of lumps of weight getting the age and sex allowances.

And it so nearly paid off, with only John Quinn’s Highfield Princess proving too good for her on the day and while the Wainwright Flying Childers on Friday week is the preferred option, Fahey and owners Middleham Park Racing are covering all bases with rain forecast.

“She could go there, probably the Flying Childers is her race, but if the rain which is forecast is very heavy then at least we’ve got a back up,” said Fahey.

“We’re just more or less covering every corner. She’s never run on heavy ground and I don’t want to start running her on it if I can help it.

“She’s in great form. She’s a very tough filly, she does her work and we’re very happy with her.

“She was just beaten by a filly (Highfield Princess) who looks unbeatable at the moment – it would have taken something special to beat her on the day.”

Equilateral, Get Ahead, King Of Stars and Mountain Peak are others engaged.

Double Or Bubble is of of 19 entries in the Group Three Japan Racing Association Sceptre Stakes.

Chris Wall’s filly returned to winning ways last time out at Goodwood.

Adaay In Asia has the option, as does Richard Hannon’s Heredia and the William Haggas-trained Sacred.

Jessie Harrington’s Nectaris and Joseph O’Brien’s Night Of Romance represent Irish interests.

