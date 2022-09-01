Search

01 Sept 2022

Josh Eppiah pushing to make Northampton’s squad for Barrow clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 1:41 PM

Josh Eppiah could be involved in Northampton’s home clash with Barrow after working on his fitness.

Leicester forward Eppiah enjoyed a loan stint with Cobblers last season but has yet to feature in his second spell.

Akin Odimayo has been nursing a hamstring injury but he featured in the crushing 6-0 defeat to Ipswich in the EFL Trophy and should be in contention against the Bluebirds.

Sam Sherring remains a doubt with an unspecified knock, while Aaron McGowan is still out with a long-term knee injury.

Barrow boss Pete Wild has no fresh concerns for the trip to Sixfields.

Summer signing Richie Bennett is their only absentee as he battles back from a pre-season injury.

Wild was impressed with versatile youngster Pawel Zuk in the midweek EFL Trophy win at Fleetwood and he could keep his place.

Barrow have made a flying start to the Sky Bet League Two campaign, sitting second in the table with 15 points.

Local News

