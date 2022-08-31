Ryan Giggs facing possible retrial as jury fails to reach verdicts

Ryan Giggs is facing a possible retrial after a jury failed to reach verdicts in his domestic violence trial.
The former Manchester United winger had been on trial for four weeks but, following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury of seven women and four men, having lost one juror to illness, failed to reach any verdicts.
Lawyers will now have to consider the public interest of a retrial but any further trial would only take place many months from now.
Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.
He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.
Jurors first went out to consider verdicts late on the afternoon of August 23.
The jury of 12 was later reduced to 11 after one juror went sick and was discharged.
Judge Hilary Manley on Tuesday gave the jury a majority direction, meaning they did not have to return unanimous verdicts agreed by all 11, but could return verdicts if a majority of 10-1 agreed.
But jurors were brought back into court on Wednesday afternoon and asked if they had reached any agreement on any counts.
The jury foreman told the court jurors could not reach any verdicts on any of the three counts Giggs denied.
Judge Manley thanked jurors and discharged them from their duties.
Giggs was released on bail until a mention hearing on September 7.
