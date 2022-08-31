US Open day 2: Emma Raducanu’s title defence over at first hurdle

Emma Raducanu’s defence of the US Open title is over after a first-round loss to Alize Cornet.
The 19-year-old was beaten 6-3 6-3 in windy conditions on Louis Armstrong Stadium but Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans safely reached round two to make it five British players through.
Rafael Nadal marked his first match at Flushing Meadows in three years by coming from a set down to beat Rinky Hijikata, while Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams bowed out.
Serena Williams is not the only player heading into retirement. German Andrea Petkovic, a former top-10 player and semi-finalist at the French Open in 2014, announced ahead of the tournament this would be her final grand slam while American former Wimbledon semi-finalist Sam Querrey is also calling it a day.
After coming through qualifying, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova clinched her first main draw grand slam victory on Tuesday. The Czech production line of female talent appears endless, with fellow 17-year-old Linda Noskova and 16-year-old Sara Bejlek also coming through qualifying while Fruhvirtova’s 15-year-old sister Brenda is rocketing up the rankings.
Women: Emma Raducanu (11), Jelena Ostapenko (16), Amanda Anisimova (24), Elena Rybakina (25), Elise Mertens (32)
Men: None
Andy Murray and Serena Williams open the two sessions on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday for their second-round matches.
Murray takes on young American Emilio Nava in the day while Williams faces a tough task if she is to extend her farewell tour a little longer up against second seed Anett Kontaveit.
Also at night, Jack Draper will hope to showcase his rapid improvement against sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while Harriet Dart meets Dalma Galfi of Hungary, where victory would make her the new British number one.
Figures by the National Treatment Purchase Fund show that almost 5,000 young Limerick people are on hospital waiting lists
Gardai are warning that abusers are browsing various online platforms looking for any information they can use to contact and possibly exploit children.
Earlier this year, the Samaritans Limerick and Tipperary branch unveiled comedian and actor Pat Shortt as its ambassador.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.