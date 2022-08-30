Search

30 Aug 2022

Sheffield United storm to top of table after Reading rout

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 11:02 PM

Sheffield United beat Reading 4-0 with an impressive display to replace their opponents at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Anel Ahmedhodzic scored twice with Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye also finding the net to give United a resounding victory which maintains their 100 per cent home record so far this season.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom handed Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle his first start for the club. There was a return to the starting line-up for Ahmedhodzic, who replaced Chris Basham, with James McAtee named among the substitutes.

For Reading, Junior Hoilett returned to the starting line-up with Tyrese Fornah dropping down to the bench. That was the only change to the side that beat Millwall on Saturday.

The home side applied some early pressure and Ollie Norwood put a free-kick just over.

McBurnie found the net in the 11th minute, getting ahead of his marker to plant a near-post header beyond Joe Lumley from Max Lowe’s cross.

McBurnie, who ended his lengthy goal drought in last Friday’s game at Luton, was in the thick of the action again when he saw his deflected shot saved by Lumley.

Doyle then tried an effort from distance which was comfortably saved by Lumley.

After Reading’s Tom Ince shot wide, Ndiaye had a good chance, side-footing just wide of Lumley’s right-hand post after being put through on goal.

Ahmedhodzic made it 2-0 moments after half-time when he met Doyle’s corner with a volley.

Ndiaye added a third just after the hour mark, receiving the ball from Sander Berge before cutting inside and sending a low shot past Lumley.

Heckingbottom made attacking changes with Reda Khadra and Rhian Brewster replacing Ndiaye and McBurnie.

United continued to put the visitors under pressure. Doyle lifted the ball over from 12 yards after connecting with Norwood’s low cross and Basham’s firm downward header forced a good save from Lumley moments after coming on as a substitute.

The fourth goal of the evening came when a cross from Norwood was met by a header from Ahmedhodzic, nine minutes from time, just outside the six-yard box.

