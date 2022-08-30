Search

30 Aug 2022

West Ham duo face late fitness tests ahead of Tottenham clash

West Ham duo face late fitness tests ahead of Tottenham clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 3:54 PM

West Ham will check on Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell ahead of the visit of Tottenham.

Johnson came off with a quad injury at Aston Villa on Sunday and fellow full-back Cresswell has a slight groin issue.

New signing Lucas Paqueta is available but unlikely to play as he has yet to train with his new team-mates.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will wait for fitness reports on Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp after the pair returned to training ahead of the trip to London Stadium.

Defender Romero has missed Spurs’ last two games due to an adductor issue, while midfielder Skipp has been out since pre-season with a foot injury.

Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil remain sidelined, having missed Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest due to injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Dawson, Ogbonna, Johnson, Lanzini, Downes, Benrahma, Scamacca, Paqueta.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Son, Kane, Richarlison.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media