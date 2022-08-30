Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth as club calls for ‘belief and respect’

Scott Parker has been sacked as Bournemouth head coach.
The 41-year-old’s departure comes three days after Saturday’s 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool.
Cherries co-owner Maxim Demin said: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.
“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.
“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.
“We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”
Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the first team, assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.
