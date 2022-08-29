Search

29 Aug 2022

Marco Silva hails ‘fantastic’ job done by Graham Potter at Brighton

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has been impressed by the achievements of his Brighton counterpart Graham Potter as he prepares to welcome the Seagulls to Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

A Pascal Gross goal earned Brighton a 1-0 win over Leeds at the weekend as they maintained their unbeaten start to the season to sit fourth in the Premier League.

Potter has earned praise for the style of football on display at the AMEX Stadium, especially following a summer where they lost both Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella to Tottenham and Chelsea respectively.

The trip to west London will be Brighton’s third away game of the campaign and comes on the back of victories on the road at Manchester United and West Ham.

“They played two away games, two tough teams against Manchester United and West Ham – they got six points,” Silva told reporters ahead of the match.

“The way they won those games, they fully deserved it, and this is a sign that they are doing really well.

“Graham is doing really well, he deserves all the credit for what he’s doing at Brighton. You can see that the team is improving, the team is always showing different things.

“Good players, very good recruitment. They’ve lost some good players and had to buy different ones, but the recruitment has been good and Graham Potter’s job has been fantastic.

“They are working with mostly the same players and the same coach for a long time. That helps always.

“But we started the season really well as well, and we want to match them. I think the home factor will be really important for us.”

Fulham’s own unbeaten start came to an end with a narrow 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Saturday, where Aleksandar Mitrovic’s opener marked his 100th goal for the club.

“He’s really confident in this moment,” added Silva.

“It’s not a big difference to what I saw last season with him. From the first day that I joined the football club he’s been like that.”

