Leger ‘still very much the plan’ for Hoo Ya Mal following Goodwood

Hoo Ya Mal is on course to bid for Classic glory at Doncaster following his win at Goodwood on Saturday.

The Derby runner-up, who was bought out of Andrew Balding’s yard by an Australian syndicate led by Sir Owen Glenn for £1.2 million in June, landed the four-runner March Stakes with ease at the Sussex track.

It was only his second run for George Boughey, having finished third at the same course on his yard debut.

The son of Territories handled the step up to a mile and three-quarters with aplomb, with the 30-100 favourite two and a half lengths too good for Perfect Alibi at the line.

Hoo Ya Mal is likely to have one more run in Britain before joining the powerful Australian training partnership of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, where he will be campaigned at the Melbourne Spring Carnival.

Boughey, who gained his first British Classic when Cachet landed the 1000 Guineas in May, will now seek another with Hoo Ya Mal, whom he says has matured since his near-miss at Epsom.

“The St Leger is still very much the plan,” said Boughey. “We we will see how we go, but it is still the plan.

“He is going the right way. Mentally and physically he is going the right way, which is the main thing.”

Following his latest success, Hoo Ya Mal was unchanged at 8-1 for the September 10 Doncaster Classic with Paddy Power and introduced at 16-1 for the Melbourne Cup.