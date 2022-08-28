Search

28 Aug 2022

Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski

Jim Goodwin confident there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Aug 2022 12:56 PM

Jim Goodwin believes there is much more to come from striker Bojan Miovski after netted twice in Aberdeen’s 5-0 cinch Premiership victory over Livingston.

Miovski opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Jack Fitzwater was sent off for a foul on Vicente Besuijen, before Ross McCrorie and a Besuijen spot kick took the score to 3-0.

Miovski netted again, this time from open play, and teenage substitute Ryan Duncan rounded out the scoring with his first Dons goal.

Miovski’s brace took his own tally to six goals in six games for the Dons and Goodwin said: “This kid could be anything he wants. He’s only just turned 23, and we made a significant investment to bring him to the club.

“We all believed we could continue his development here at Aberdeen and give him a platform to excel, and he’s done that.

“He’s not even up to full speed in terms of fitness and sharpness yet because he came into pre-season late, but he looks like scoring every week and if we keep creating the kind of opportunities we have been then he’ll be our main man this season, there’s no doubt about it.”

Livingston boss David Martindale insists his side will bounce back against Dundee United in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night.

He said “Even with 10 men we should not capitulate like that and it’s unacceptable to be sitting here talking about a 5-0 game.

“It’ll get put to bed tomorrow morning. I talk about it quite a bit, win lose or draw you’ve got to put the game behind you. We can’t do a single thing to change what’s just happened.

“You can only change the future. It’s how I’ve lived my life for the past 25 years, I don’t look back, I look forward. I’ll drum that into the players, and it’s how we work at the football club.

“I felt sorry for 95 per cent of the starting 11 today. I don’t think they deserved to be in that position – we made our own mistakes and it led to our downfall.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media