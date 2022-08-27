West Brom draw again as Jed Wallace matches Tino Anjorin’s brace at Huddersfield

Tino Anjorin and Jed Wallace shared four goals as Huddersfield drew 2-2 at home to West Brom.

A fourth stalemate of the season for Steve Bruce’s Baggies saw them remain mid-table while his former club dropped one place into the bottom two.

Anjorin’s double came inside the first half-hour and both were fine finishes, the first a curled effort from the corner of the area and the second following one his powerful runs at goal.

West Brom struggled in the early stages but Wallace pulled a goal back with an easy finish with less than 10 minutes of the first half remaining.

Wallace’s second after 56 minutes was another close-range effort as Huddersfield again looked frail at the back.

The home side started well and when Anjorin turned on halfway and raced into the area, his square ball was cleared by Semi Ajayi over his own bar under pressure from Danny Ward.

West Brom cleared the corner at the expense of another and when it was played by Sorba Thomas to Anjorin on the corner of the area, the Chelsea loanee curled a delightful right-foot shot into the top corner to give Town a deserved lead with 11 minutes gone.

West Brom needed a response and a fine reaction save from Lee Nicholls kept Huddersfield’s lead intact when he got down low to his right to keep out a close-range shot from Okay Yokuslu with 20 minutes gone.

Nicholls was called on again to block Karlan Grant’s shot from a Wallace ball into the area as the half-hour approached.

Anjorin then doubled the lead when he won a race with Dara O’Shea for a loose ball on the right before running on and beating David Button at his near post.

West Brom were back in it eight minutes before the break as Wallace was left unmarked in the area to side foot past Nicholls from a cutback by Grady Diangana.

The visitors started the second half stronger and they levelled when an unmarked Wallace volleyed in after John Swift had created the chance with a dinked pass.

The home side lost Anjorin, making his return in this game following a leg injury, shortly after the goal as he limped off and West Brom pressed again as Nicholls beat away another Grant effort before Diangana volleyed a good chance wide.

Huddersfield needed a spark as West Brom had taken control of midfield but after a corner from Thomas saw the ball bobble around the area, the visitors broke and nearly claimed a third as Yokuslu rose unmarked in the area but headed over the bar.

Substitute Jordan Rhodes then headed wide across goal when he should have done better and Josh Ruffels fired against the post in the dying minutes as Huddersfield looked in vain for a winner in a frantic finish.