Cameron Brannagan at the double as Oxford come from behind to beat Cheltenham

Cameron Brannagan scored twice as Oxford hit back to win 2-1 at Cheltenham.
Karl Robinson’s side played for 16 minutes a man down after Billy Bodin’s dismissal for a second yellow card, with Cheltenham then reduced to 10 men deep into stoppage time.
Cheltenham were in front for three minutes, with Taylor Perry netting via the aid of a deflection after a free-kick into the box was only half-cleared in the 63rd minute.
Brannagan then took centre stage, curling in a free-kick from 20 yards after a foul on substitute Matty Taylor on the edge of the penalty area in the 66th minute.
Brannagan then converted from the penalty spot after a foul by Caleb Taylor on Matty Taylor in the box four minutes from the end.
Oxford had started well, with Steve Seddon’s effort kicked away by Lewis Freestone inside the six-yard box after less than two minutes.
Simon Eastwood denied Alfie May at the other end as the home side threatened in the 12th minute.
May thumped wide in the 32nd minute and Ciaron Brown blocked well from Dan Nlundulu before half-time.
Cheltenham had Ellis Chapman sent off in the final seconds to compound their misery.
