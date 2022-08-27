Bristol Rovers denied by Shrewsbury substitute Ryan Bowman

Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman played the role of super-sub to perfection to rescue a point with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Ground.

The visitors seemed to be heading for defeat after fellow replacement Ryan Loft had put Joey Barton’s side ahead midway through the second half only for Bowman to pop up with an 80th-minute leveller.

It was only after the break that the game sprang into life after a scrappy first half that saw Rovers go closest to breaking the deadlock when Harry Anderson headed Anthony Evans’ cross against Marko Marosi’s right-hand post.

The Shropshire side should have gone ahead on 66 minutes but the unmarked Tom Bayliss saw his header comfortably saved by Jamie Belshaw following George Nurse’s inviting cross.

Tottenham academy product Loft made him pay when he slotted a low shot beyond Marko Marosi in the 68th minute – just seven minutes after entering the fray – after being superbly teed up by striker Aaron Collins.

But Bowman, who came on in the 54th minute, had the last word, knocking the ball in from close range following a goalmouth scramble to ensure a happy return to the West Country for Town’s former Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill.