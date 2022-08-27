Young Munster and Old Crescent advance to Limerick Charity Cup semi-finals

YOUNG Munster, Old Crescent and Nenagh Ormond joined Shannon in next weekend's Limerick Charity Cup semi-finals following quarter-final wins this Saturday.

Young Munster booked their place in the semi-finals thanks to a dramatic 37-30 quarter-final win over great rivals Garryowen at Tom Clifford Park.

Elsewhere, Old Crescent set up a last four meeting with Nenagh Ormond after defeating Bruff 35-21 at Takumi Park.

Nenagh reached the semi-final after scoring a runaway 51-0 victory over UL-Bohemian at Annacotty.

A late try from Conor Hayes, converted by Evan Cusack, sealed Munsters' passage to the last four stage after the sides had been tied at 30-30.

Munsters' prize for this win is a home semi-final in the Limerick Charity Cup against AIL Division 1A newcomers Shannon next weekend.

Meanwhile, Old Crescent booked their place in the semi-finals with a 35-21 quarter-final win over Bruff at Takumi Park.

Crescent's reward is a home semi-final against Nenagh Ormond next weekend.

In the tie of the round All-Ireland League Division 1A heavyweights Young Munster and Garryowen served up an exciting contest at a sun-drenched Greenfields.

Munsters' led 13-10 at half-time, with the home side scoring a try through scrum-half Donnacha O'Callaghan, while out-half Cian Casey added two penalties and a conversion.

Visitors Garryowen replied with a try from centre Bryan Fitzgerald and a penalty goal and conversion from full-back Alexander Wood.

Young Munster increased their lead early in the second half when Dan Walsh crossed for a try, converted by the reliable Casey, to move 10 points clear at 20-10.

Resilient Garryowen hit back strongly however. A try from winger Evan Maher, converted by Wood, was followed by a further penalty goal from the full-back which tied the scores at 20-20.

Garryowen went on to score 17 unanswered points as winger Maher touched down for a second time, with Wood's conversion helping the Light Blues into a seven-point lead at 27-20.

Back came Young Munster, with Ronan O'Sullivan crossing the whitewash and Evan Cusack adding the extras tying up the scores at 30-30.

Munsters' succeeded in gaining the decisive score of the contest through that late converted try.

At Rosbrien, Old Crescent, who scored five tries in all, led Bruff 14-7 at half-time at Takumi Park.

The home side scored first half tries from Ronan McKenna and Ben Moloney, with McKenna converting both.

To their credit, resilient Bruff hit back to draw level with a converted try at 14-14.

In ideal playing conditions, Old Crescent then took a grip on the game adding three further tries through a terrific score from Ciaran Cusack, Sean Scanlon Garry and then John Toland in the 73rd minute. McKenna converted all three tries as the home side moved clear at 35-14.

Visitors Bruff hit back when awarded a penalty try to reduce the deficit to 14 points, 35-21, but that proved to be the final score of the contest.

Meanwhile, in Annacotty, UL-Bohemian found themselves trailing 22-0 at half-time against visitors Nenagh Ormond

Things did not get any easier for the Red, Red Robins in the second half as Nenagh racked up a further 29 unanswered points to bring their try tally for the game to eight in sealing a thumping victory.