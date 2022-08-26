Search

26 Aug 2022

Munster Rugby suffer pre-season friendly defeat to Gloucester

Jack O’Donoghue of Munster breaks through the line during the pre-season friendly with Gloucester at Musgrave Park on Friday night

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor at Musgrave Park, Cork

26 Aug 2022 10:29 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby suffered a 28-19 defeat to Premiership side Gloucester in the first of their two pre-season fixtures before an attendance of 5376 at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

The home side was outscored by four tries to three as Graham Rowntree's tenure as Munster Rugby head coach began with a defeat.

The visitors did the bulk of the damage in the opening half after which they enjoyed a significant 21-0 interval lead, thanks to three converted tries. 

Munster hit back in the second half scoring tries from Calvin Nash and Alex Kendellen to trailed by nine points, 12-21. 

However, a fourth Gloucester try from Jack Reeves sealed the win, although Munster did cross the whitewash for a third time through promising 18-year-old Academy member Ruadhan Quinn, a Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with Crescent College Comprehensive this year.

Munster Rugby return to friendly action on Friday evening next when taking on another Premiership side, London Irish, back at Musgrave Park, 7.30pm.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Cian Hurley, Eoin O’Connor; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan. Replacements from: Scott Buckley, Chris Moore, Roman Salanoa, James French, Liam O’Connor, Edwin Edogbo, Paddy Kelly, Ruadhan Quinn, Daniel Okeke, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Tony Butler, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Liam Coombes, Conor Phillips.

