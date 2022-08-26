Morgan Gibbs-White facing late fitness test as Nottingham Forest host Tottenham

Nottingham Forest will assess record signing Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the home game with Tottenham.
The forward picked up a knock in last week’s draw at Everton and will be assessed.
Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (leg) are long-term absentees.
Tottenham will remain without Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp for this weekend’s trip to the City Ground.
Romero (adductor) suffered a minor issue against Chelsea earlier this month but is set to be back in training at the start of next week, which is a similar story for Skipp (heel), who has yet to feature this season.
Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil missed training for Spurs on Friday but are expected to be part of the travelling group to Nottingham.
Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Worrall, McKenna, Williams, O’Brien, Mangala, Toffolo, Lingard, Awoniyi, Johnson, Cook, Cafu, Colback, Surridge, Hennessey, Dennis, Freuler, Kouyate, Biancone, Mbe Soh, Mighten, Taylor, Gibbs-White.
Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Gil, Moura, Son, Kane, Richarlison
