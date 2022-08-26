Eddie’s Boy faces Woolhampton rematch in big Newmarket sales contest

Weatherbys Super Sprint one-two Eddie’s Boy and Woolhampton renew rivalry in the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Archie Watson-trained Eddie’s Boy, a 45,000 guineas buy by Middleham Park, recouped his purchase price and then some at Newbury, confirming the promise of two placed efforts in Listed company.

The Havana Grey colt has since stepped back up in grade, finishing fourth in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood and fifth in a Listed event at Deauville three weeks ago.

Having so far done all his racing over five furlongs, Eddie’s Boy steps up to six for the first time on the July Course this weekend and connections are looking forward to seeing how he fares.

WHAT A HORSE!! 🏇 EDDIE’S BOY is our 80th winner of 2022 and earns some unbelievable prize money for his owners. #TeamMPR pic.twitter.com/qsznaPzTzV — Middleham Park Racing (@MprUpdates) July 16, 2022

Tom Palin, racing manager for the owners, said: “We’re trying six furlongs and they had a lot of unexpected rain during the week, so from being one question mark at the start of the week, there’s two question marks now that we’ve got to contend with.

“It’s another big pot. The horse already owes us nothing, having finished third in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and won the race we identified for him and made his Derby the day we bought him.

“I think this is a sensible target. I’d have loved it to have been good to firm ground, but Hollie Doyle seems to think the six furlongs should benefit him and there’s plenty of hope there.

“Whether he’ll be better for it, worse for it or the same horse for it, that’s what we’re going to find out. My guess is he’s going to be the same sort of horse and if he is, that should see him be mighty competitive if we handle the ground.”

Rod Millman’s Woolhampton was a widely unconsidered 80-1 shot for the Super Sprint, but ran a screamer to finish best of the rest behind Eddie’s Boy, beaten just over two lengths.

Woolhampton has since proved that effort was no flash in the pan by finishing third in the Listed St Hugh’s Stakes and she is 5lb better off at the weights for the rematch with her Newbury conqueror.

“Her run in the Super Sprint looked a bit of a fluke, but it was great to see her back it up in the Listed race,” said Millman.

“She’s well in at the weights. The worry is we’re drawn 14 and Eddie’s Boy is drawn in four, which will suit him as he leans a bit that way and will be able to get against the rail. I’d have liked to have been drawn a bit nearer to him really and we’ll have to be careful he doesn’t get away from us.

“But our filly is very well and has been thriving over her last couple of races, so she should go there with a big chance.”

Other leading hopes include Ed Walker’s Kempton winner Amichi and the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Boy Browning, who bolted up on his most recent outing at Windsor.