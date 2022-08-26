Search

26 Aug 2022

Jake Doyle-Hayes relishing chance to face St Mirren but expects ‘heat’ from fans

Jake Doyle-Hayes relishing chance to face St Mirren but expects ‘heat’ from fans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 2:21 PM

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is ready to feel the heat of the St Mirren fans when he takes on his old club in Paisley on Saturday.

The 23-year-old left the Buddies to move to Easter Road last summer and is accustomed to getting a frosty reception from their supporters whenever he goes up against them.

He is relishing this weekend’s cinch Premiership trip to St Mirren Park.

“I like playing St Mirren,” said Doyle-Hayes. “I’ve got a few friends still there.

“There’s maybe a slightly different atmosphere because you get a few boos and stuff like that but you have to get that out of your head and get on with your own game.

“I get a bit heat from the St Mirren fans but you don’t pay much attention to it. I can’t wait.

“It will be a difficult task but I believe we’ve got enough in the changing room to go there and get the three points.”

Doyle-Hayes is prepared for a midfield battle with former Hibs colleague Alex Gogic, who joined the Buddies earlier this week.

“I’m pretty good friends with Gogs so I’m looking forward to seeing him, but friendship will be put to one side for the game,” said the Irishman.

“He’s a really good player and a tough opponent. I can probably expect a few tackles from him but I’m sure we’ll meet up after the game and have a chat.”

Doyle-Hayes admits Hibs have had a “mixed bag” of a start to their cinch Premiership campaign and hopes they can start getting themselves on an upward curve.

“We started off well with the late winner at St Johnstone, we’ve had a couple of draws and the defeat at Livingston wasn’t great,” he said.

“I think we need to build on how it ended against Rangers with the late equaliser.”

Last weekend against Rangers, Doyle-Hayes was yellow-carded for a first-half trip on John Lundstram and the Ibrox midfielder was then controversially sent off for a near-identical challenge on Hibs attacker Martin Boyle after the break.

The inconsistencies between how the two incidents were dealt with by referee Willie Collum sparked much debate earlier in the week before Lundstram’s red was downgraded to a yellow on appeal.

“I would say they were both yellows, to be honest,” said Doyle-Hayes. “I think his is a yellow as well. He was just trying to break up play. I don’t think he was trying to hurt anyone but the ref made his decision and we’ll take it.

“I think everyone that knows about football knows it was a yellow card and the ref made a wrong decision but these things happen, the refs don’t always get it right.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media