Carlisle trio Ryan Edmondson, Morgan Feeney and Owen Moxon back in training

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson has received a welcome injury boost ahead of the visit of Gillingham.

Ryan Edmondson, Morgan Feeney and Owen Moxon have all taken part in training this week as they recover from injury.

Simpson feels Saturday’s game may come too soon for the trio to start, but they could feature from the bench.

Defender Paul Huntington could be in line for his full debut after coming on a second-half substitute in the loss at Stevenage and impressing Simpson in training. Taylor Charters is close to returning from a hamstring problem.

Dom Jefferies and Shaun Williams could return to the Gillingham squad.

Jefferies has been sidelined by injury since the opening game of the season but is close to fitness.

Fellow midfielder Williams has missed the last two matches due to a foot problem and is also nearing a return.

Manager Neil Harris had hoped the pair could feature in the Carabao Cup tie with Exeter in midweek but the game came too soon.