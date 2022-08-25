Jim McNulty could make changes for home bow

Jim McNulty will have his first home match as Rochdale interim manager when the League Two basement boys play second-bottom Crawley at the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday.
After boss Robbie Stockdale left the club last week and McNulty was placed in temporary charge, a 3-0 loss at Swindon made it five defeats from as many league games this season.
Dale were subsequently beaten 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell could return to the side after being one of three players to drop out of the starting XI for the cup tie – Ben Nelson and Abraham Odoh were the others.
Crawley have Tony Craig back available for the trip to the north-west.
Craig missed the 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph against Fulham as he served a suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences during last Saturday’s 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon.
Fellow defenders Ludwig Francillette and Dion Conroy have been out of action due to injury.
Kevin Betsy’s side are also winless in the league this season, with one point from their five games.
