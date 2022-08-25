Search

25 Aug 2022

Jim McNulty could make changes for home bow

Jim McNulty could make changes for home bow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 5:35 PM

Jim McNulty will have his first home match as Rochdale interim manager when the League Two basement boys play second-bottom Crawley at the Crown Oil Arena on Saturday.

After boss Robbie Stockdale left the club last week and McNulty was placed in temporary charge, a 3-0 loss at Swindon made it five defeats from as many league games this season.

Dale were subsequently beaten 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell could return to the side after being one of three players to drop out of the starting XI for the cup tie – Ben Nelson and Abraham Odoh were the others.

Crawley have Tony Craig back available for the trip to the north-west.

Craig missed the 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph against Fulham as he served a suspension after being sent off for two bookable offences during last Saturday’s 2-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

Fellow defenders Ludwig Francillette and Dion Conroy have been out of action due to injury.

Kevin Betsy’s side are also winless in the league this season, with one point from their five games.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media