Search

25 Aug 2022

Hibernian looking to keep striker Christian Doidge – Jamie McAllister

Hibernian looking to keep striker Christian Doidge – Jamie McAllister

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 5:35 PM

Jamie McAllister expects Christian Doidge still to be a Hibernian player when the transfer window closes next Thursday.

The 30-year-old striker hit double figures in both of his first two seasons at Easter Road but is currently battling to regain his status as a regular starter after being hindered by injury and illness for much of the past year.

Doidge has been linked with Dundee and former club Forest Green in recent months, but assistant boss McAllister assured the striker that he and recently-appointed manager Lee Johnson view him as a part of their plans.

“I think Christian’s been brilliant since we came in,” said McAllister. “He’s had a really good pre-season.

“He’s a player we like. He gives us something we don’t have and he’s an experienced player with good quality.”

Another Hibs attacker striving to make his presence felt in the early months of the season is Momodou Bojang. The 21-year-old Gambian joined the Easter Road club in June on loan from Rainbow FC in his homeland but has so far been restricted to just four late substitute outings.

“It’s a big adjustment for him with where he’s come from,” said McAllister when asked about Bojang’s progress. “It will take him time to settle but you can see in training what he’s got and flashes of what he can bring.

“It will just take time for him to get used to the style of football and the tactics we want to implement.”

There has already been a big turnover of players at Hibs this summer, and McAllister admits there could be more new arrivals over the next week.

“We’ll wait and see,” he said. “We’re always looking to add to the squad and improve the squad.

“If we can get one or two in, then great but if not we’re more than happy with what we’ve got.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media