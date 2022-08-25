Search

25 Aug 2022

Che Adams will definitely not be sold this summer – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Che Adams will definitely not be sold this summer – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Aug 2022 3:10 PM

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists in-form striker Che Adams will “definitely not” be sold this summer amid links with Premier League rivals Everton.

Scotland international Adams came off the bench to score twice in last weekend’s 2-1 top-flight win at Leicester and followed it up in midweek with another double in Saints’ 3-0 Carabao Cup success at Cambridge.

Hasenhuttl expects incomings and outgoings before the transfer window closes next week but is adamant his top scorer will not be among those leaving St Mary’s.

“I can categorically say that he is our player and he will stay with us and that we love him, especially when he scores goals,” said the Austrian.

“We will definitely not sell him in the summer.

“You are maybe more (informed) in the rumours than I am because I am more concentrating on how I can help him to score goals.

“He’s good in the moment, he’s on fire and this is a signal of feeling comfortable in the situation he’s in.”

Hasenhuttl is preparing to host Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime followed by Chelsea three days later.

He was reluctant to give specific details about transfer plans during the next week, preferring to focus on on-field matters.

“I don’t want to speak about rumours or transfer news,” he said. “We play against Man United on the weekend, it’s a big game coming up for us.

“The transfer window is still open, yes, but I try to bring the focus on a very important game for us, a game that can give us direction.

“I will not discuss any player or who is moving where. You can be sure that in these final six days, players will come in and players will go out.

“I don’t know who goes out, I don’t know who goes in but I’m sure there will be something working in both directions.”

Southampton left-back Romain Perraud could be involved against Erik ten Hag’s United after returning to training following a groin issue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media