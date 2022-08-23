Search

24 Aug 2022

Neil Harris confident Gillingham will start finding the net

Neil Harris confident Gillingham will start finding the net

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Aug 2022 11:59 PM

Neil Harris insisted “goals will come” for Gillingham after the League Two outfit beat Exeter 6-5 on penalties in the Carabao Cup second round.

The Gills drew a blank for the fourth consecutive match but held their nerve to advance in the shootout, with Jake Turner saving Josh Key’s effort before David Tutonda slotted home to settle the outcome.

Harris felt his side should have had the game won in normal time and is now looking ahead with confidence to the third-round draw.

“In normal time, we were excellent,” he said. “We limited a team in the league above us to next to nothing.

“We created the most chances we’ve made this year in open play and it was a travesty we didn’t win it in 90 minutes.

“We made six changes, kept a clean sheet and looked creative. Goals will come, I know that.

“I just want to be at home (in the next round), we don’t mind who against.”

Exeter put seven goals past Cheltenham in the first round but created little in Kent and saw their poor record in the competition continue – the Grecians have not got past this stage since 1989.

Assistant boss Wayne Carlisle led the team in the absence of Matt Taylor, who was attending the birth of his child, and was disappointed with the visitors’ lack of cutting edge.

“Penalties was the only way it was going to be decided and unfortunately we’ve come out on the wrong side of it,” he said.

“We weren’t clinical in the final third and didn’t start attacks too well either. We didn’t disrupt their backline or get the ball in good areas of the pitch enough.

“We didn’t prepare any differently with Matt not being around but the biggest difference was his match presence.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media