Wycombe forward D’Mani Mellor a doubt for Bristol City clash

D’Mani Mellor is a doubt for Wycombe when they take on Bristol City after picking up a knock.

The forward was absent for the Chairboys’ win against Barnsley at the weekend and Gareth Ainsworth could still be without a number of players including Ryan Tafazolli, Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan and Sullay Kaikai.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek could keep his spot between the sticks after an impressive debut against the Tykes.

Defender Jason McCarthy could also push for minutes, making an appearance from the bench at the weekend following his return from injury.

Joe Williams may keep his place in the starting line-up when Bristol City travel to Adams Park.

The midfielder came in to replace the suspended Mark Sykes against Cardiff at the weekend and could keep his spot.

Striker Antoine Semenyo could miss out again with a shin problem.

Goalkeeper Stefan Bajic is also likely to be sidelined due to injury.