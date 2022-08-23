Search

23 Aug 2022

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon could ring changes for cup tie against Newcastle

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon will be looking for a response from his players as they head into Carabao Cup second-round battle with Premier League Newcastle.

Mellon was disappointed with his side’s performance in their 2-1 League Two defeat at Newport on Saturday in which he fielded the same starting XI for the third successive game.

The Rovers boss gave opportunities to keeper Mateusz Hewelt, defenders Luke Robinson and Lee O’Connor and midfielder Josh Hawkes in the first-round win over Accrington and could ring the changes again.

He is likely, however, to remain without injured trio Tom Davies, Kieron Morris and Charlie Jolley.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is out of the trip to Prenton Park as he nurses a hamstring injury.

The England international limped out of Sunday’s 3-3 Premier League draw with champions Manchester City and has been sent for a scan, as has winger Ryan Fraser, who missed that game with a groin problem.

Defender Dan Burn will also miss out after being hit in the head with the ball at the weekend, but full-back Matt Targett has a chance of being involved after shaking off a hamstring strain.

Keeper Martin Dubravka, skipper Jamaal Lascelles, fellow defenders Jamal Lewis and Emil Krafth and midfielders Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson and frontman Chris Wood are among those players who will hope to force their way into Eddie Howe’s starting line-up with Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) the only long-term absentee.

