Aleksandar Mitrovic hails Marco Silva changes after Fulham’s positive start

Aleksandar Mitrovic has saluted the belief Marco Silva has brought to Fulham as they prepare to launch their Carabao Cup campaign against Sky Bet League Two Crawley.

The Cottagers will head for the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday evening brimming with confidence having secured a first Premier League victory since their return when they beat Brentford 3-2 on Saturday.

Serbia international Mitrovic snatched victory at the death with his third goal of the campaign to date, much to the relief of head coach Silva.

The former Anderlecht and Newcastle frontman told the club’s official website: “It was a proper derby, everyone enjoyed it – the fans, us on the pitch. I think our manager didn’t enjoy it that much, but at the end I’m sure he was happy.

“We are happy as well, we got that first three points, still undefeated after three games. We keep believing, keep working hard, and focus on the next one.”

That next one is the trip to struggling Crawley, who slipped into the League Two relegation zone as a result of Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by AFC Wimbledon.

It would be no surprise if Silva used the depth of his squad in West Sussex – summer signings Kevin Mbabu and Shane Duffy, as well as experienced midfielder Tom Cairney, are yet to start a game this season, while Issa Diop awaits his debut – but Mitrovic is confident the mentality the Portuguese has instilled since his arrival at Craven Cottage in July last year will serve them well whoever plays.

He said: “The manager’s changed the club, changed the way we play, changed the way we believe. We never give up.”

Crawley boss Kevin Betsy will be forced to make at last one change, with defender Tony Craig suspended following his red card at the weekend.