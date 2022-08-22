New roles for Limerick duo at Connacht Rugby coaching team

AHEAD of this week’s pre-season friendlies, Connacht Rugby have announced a number of structural changes to the Professional coaching team for 2022/23, including new roles for the Limerick duo of Colm Tucker and Mossie Lawler.

Colm Tucker moves to a new role of Scrum & Contact Coach, while Mossy Lawler takes over as Attack & Skills Coach.

Lawler had been appointed Assistant Attack & Skills Coach, in addition to Colm Tucker's appointment to Defence & Forwards Technical Skills Coach in April 2021.

Mossy Lawler joined Connacht as a coach in 2014 after a successful playing career with Munster and Wasps. Lawler made 65 appearances for the province between 2001 and 2008, winning two Heineken Cups in the process. He has spent the last six years as Elite Player Development Officer in the Connacht Academy and four years as Head Coach for the Connacht Eagles.

At international level he has served as Attack Coach of the Ireland U18 Schools and Head Coach of the Ireland U19s.

Colm Tucker joined Connacht in 2015 as Coach Development Officer before moving to the role of Provincial Talent Coach 12 months later and subsequently as Elite Player Development Officer, working primarily with the forwards in the Connacht Academy and as Forwards and Defence Coach for the Connacht Eagles.

During that time he was Head Coach of the Connacht U18s that won the 2018 Interprovincial Championship – a first in 10 years for the province. He was also Coach of the Ireland Clubs & Schools team for three years, Assistant Coach to the Ireland U19s, and Assistant Coach to the Ireland U20s 2019-21.

Between them Tucker and Lawler have been instrumental in the development of the many Connacht Academy players who have moved up to the Professional squad

Andy Friend, who has served as Head Coach since 2018, has moved to a new position of ‘Director of Rugby’ with overall responsibility for the rugby programme across our professional setup.



As part of this restructure Peter Wilkins assumes the role of Head Coach for the season, more closely reflecting his responsibilities in leading on-field preparation of the team as well as primary responsibility for defence.





CONNACHT PRO COACHING TEAM 2022/23

Andy Friend – Director of Rugby

Peter Wilkins – Head Coach

Dewald Senekal – Forwards (Lineout and Maul)

Colm Tucker – Scrum & Contact

Mossy Lawler – Attack & Skills