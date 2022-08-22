Search

22 Aug 2022

Aaron Wildig boosts Newport for Portsmouth cup tie

22 Aug 2022 1:45 PM

Newport welcome back midfielder Aaron Wildig for the Carabao Cup clash with Portsmouth at Rodney Parade.

Wildig has missed County’s last two games after limping off during the early stages of the 2-0 defeat at Bradford on August 13.

Robbie Willmott and Nathan Moriah-Welsh have also shaken off knocks, and West Ham loanee Thierry Nevers will be included after making an impressive debut against Tranmere on Saturday when the Exiles claimed a first League Two win this season.

The only absentee for the second-round tie is striker Offrande Zanzala, who is not expected to return until the start of November after sustaining a hamstring tendon injury.

Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson starts a spell on the sidelines after being injured in Saturday’s League One victory over Bristol Rovers.

Thompson was taken to hospital after suffering a double fracture of the fibula and ankle damage in the 3-1 win, but Pompey hope the midfielder’s absence will be a case of weeks rather than months.

Joe Morrell (hernia), Denver Hume (back) and Clark Robertson (foot) are available to feature for the first time this season.

Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott started the first-round win at Cardiff and are set to be restored to the Pompey attack.

