20 Aug 2022

Leyton Orient brush aside Colchester to go top

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Luke Chambers’ first-half own goal and late strikes from Theo Archibald and Charlie Kelman earned Leyton Orient a convincing 3-1 win at Colchester

The routine victory at the JobServe Community Stadium left the visitors top of the League Two table, ahead of Stevenage on goal difference.

Colchester came close to taking the lead when Cameron Coxe saw his low drive magnificently saved by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Instead they fell behind in the 16th minute when veteran defender Chambers, in attempting to clear a Paul Smyth cross, could only divert the ball high into the roof of the net.

Orient midfielder George Moncur, a former Colchester favourite, had a 20-yard shot stopped by home goalkeeper Sam Hornby, who fumbled his first attempt and then recovered in time to grab the ball as it spun free.

Freddie Sears squandered a golden chance to equalise soon after the restart, somehow missing Luke Hannant’s low centre when a simple touch looked to be all that was required to turn the ball into the net.

The hosts paid a high price for that miss when Orient netted a stunning second goal in the 77th minute, Archibald lashing an unstoppable drive past Hornby from a Smyth centre.

Kelman netted in the 90th minute when he got in behind the home defence to easily slide the ball past Hornby.

Colchester grabbed a consolation six minutes into stoppage time when Noah Chilvers headed in a cross from Frank Nouble.

