20 Aug 2022

Sam Hoskins snatches dramatic point for Northampton at Crewe

20 Aug 2022 6:22 PM

Sam Hoskins netted an equaliser deep into stoppage time as Northampton came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Crewe.

The Cobblers maintained their unbeaten record as Hoskins’ corner flew straight in for his second goal of the game in the seventh minute of time added on.

It was no more than the visitors deserved after camping in the Crewe half for much of the second period after they were left to chase the game following Courtney Baker-Richardson’s first-half double.

Jon Brady’s side fell behind to a spectacular strike in the 26th minute, with Baker-Richardson dispossessing Tyler Magloire and unleashing a rising drive into the top corner from 20 yards.

When Kelvin Mellor ghosted in from the byline and pulled the ball back, Baker-Richardson was in the right place as the ball was relayed on to apply a simple finish for his second four minutes before half-time.

Northampton halved the deficit swiftly with Kieron Bowie driving clear on the right and cutting the ball back for Hoskins to tap in his sixth goal of the campaign.

The Cobblers went close to levelling on several occasions with Mitch Pinnock firing just past the post before the break and Magloire’s downward header from a corner kept out by Arthur Okonkwo.

Jon Guthrie went agonisingly close against his former club, lunging in to meet a long free-kick, but eventually the pressure told for the visitors.

