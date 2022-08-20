Search

20 Aug 2022

Catholic Institute duo help Ireland past Czech Republic in Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers

Catholic Institute duo help Ireland past Czech Republic in Women's EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers

Limerick's Róisín Upton with supporters after the Women's 2022 EuroHockey Championship Qualifier win over the Czech Republic in Dublin on Saturday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

20 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Ireland women's hockey team took another step towards winning the Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier in Dublin when securing a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in their second fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland now need to record a draw from their final fixture against Turkey at the Sport Ireland Campus on Sunday in order to secure a spot in the top flight of the 2023 European Championships.

Indeed, should Poland fail to beat the Czech Republic in the earlier game in the qualifiers on Sunday morning Ireland will have qualified for the 2023 Europeans regardless of the outcome of their game against Turkey.

Ireland's crucial game against Turkey, the 33rd-ranked side takes place tomorrow at 1pm.

At 14th in the world, Ireland are the favourites on paper after their 11th place finish at the World Cup.

Ireland edged past the Czechs 1-0 at lunchtime on Saturday thanks to a Katie Mullan goal on 21 minutes.

Two players from Limerick club Catholic Institute are key members of the Ireland senior women's hockey squad. Róisín Upton, who is Ireland vice-captain, and her clubmate Naomi Carroll both started for Ireland in their latest victory.

Limerick's Roisin Upton Upton netted twice as Ireland recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Poland in their opening Women’s EuroHockey Championship Qualifier at the Sport Ireland Campus on Thursday evening.

Ireland: A McFerran, S McAuley, M Carey, R Upton, S Hawkshaw, K Mullan, L Tice, N Carroll, C Perdue, D Duke, C Hamill
Subs: N Carey, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Beggs, K McKee, E Curran.

Czech Republic: B Cechakova, K Lacina, L Duchkova, V Pribikova, K Topinkova, T Mejzlikova, V Novakova, A Lehovcova, A Kolarova, N Babicka, E Merxbauerova. Subs: K Basova, M Smidova, A Koziskova, A Vorlova, N Tlamsova, N Novakova.

