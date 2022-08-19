Letter written by Giggs’ ex-partner days before alleged assault read to jurors

Jurors in the trial of Ryan Giggs have heard the contents of a “final goodbye” letter written by his ex-partner Kate Greville on October 29, 2020 – three days before he allegedly assaulted her.

The letter, titled The Final Goodbye, details the former Manchester United footballer’s alleged infidelities with at least eight women.

On Friday Giggs’ defence team at Manchester Crown Court read the letter, which began: “I know pretty much everything you have been doing with other women behind my back since the day I met you.”

Ms Greville described Giggs as a “compulsive liar and serial cheat”, telling him: “My gut always told me you couldn’t be trusted.”

She said: “I now know you say the same things you say to me to multiple women.

“I’m nothing special, I was just the one you didn’t let have a happy life.”

Ms Greville claimed the “other women” have “husbands and kids”.

Jurors heard the “goodbye” letter continued: “I know you and Helen had a full-on relationship while you were sleeping with me.

“You told her you loved her and wanted to have a family.”

The letter said “Helen” had “met the kids” and that she and Giggs were “in constant contact, even now”.

It went on to say: “You and Zara were also in a full-on relationship for nearly a year,” adding that Giggs “got your Harrods guy to send her a pair of shoes and a dress”.

“I know about Natalie and Suzie, not to mention Kelly,” Ms Greville said.

“I know about the women you meet at the Stafford.”

She also accused him of “sending dirty messages about threesomes with Charlotte from Hotel Football”.

The letter also detailed an incident of Giggs “shagging someone else” when he was supposed to be picking her (Ms Greville) up.

It said: “Oh, and I know about Steph – she’s married to the cricketer now.”

Ms Greville accused them of having a “full blown affair in 2014” which “carried on the whole time you were seeing me”.

Ms Greville added: “Let’s not forget about (name redacted)” – another woman he was accused of being unfaithful with.

The letter continued: “You will never lie to me or cheat on me again.”

Ms Greville said she intended to keep the puppy she and Giggs had bought, saying: “I think after everything you have put me through I deserve to have something good from this relationship.”

She said she had “finally found out I fell in love with a person who doesn’t even exist”, adding, “I’m sad you could never be honest with me about anything.”

The letter said: “You were constantly telling me you want to be happy but us girls can always tell when a man is lying and cheating.

“A little bit of advice: If you want to be happy with someone, be honest. Don’t cheat.

“I believe you loved and still love Helen but you cheated on her with me.”

Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 38, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, 26.

Giving evidence earlier in the week, self-confessed “love cheat” Giggs told the jury he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships but had never assaulted a woman.

He said he had never been able to resist “interest” from an “attractive woman”, agreed he was a “flirt by nature” and confirmed he had lied more than once to his ex-wife Stacey and PR executive Ms Greville.