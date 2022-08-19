Dramatic opening night in Limerick District League's Premier Division

League Games:

Pike Rovers 1 Ballynanty Rovers 0

Premier League champions Pike Rvs began the defence of their title in winning fashion when a late goal saw them pip Ballynanty Rvs for all three points.

In a rather drab game, neither goalkeeper was overly tested in the tie.

Both teams had a couple of new faces on show and they acquitted themselves while Kyle Duhig turned in a fine display for the winners.

The game was heading for a scoreless draw when Mikey Conlon chased what looked like a lost cause and was rewarded for his efforts when Stephen McNamara’s clearance struck the striker and rolled into an empty net to seal the points.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Adam Lipper; Nathan O'Callaghan; Eddie O'Donovan; Brendan O'Dwyer; Kyle Duhig; Robbie Williams; Eoin Hanrahan; Kevin Barry; Mikey Conlon; John Connery. Subs: Paudie Murphy; Derek Daly



Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Liam Byrnes; Darragh Hughes; Adam Costello; Seamus Moloney; Aidan Hurley; Thomas Byrnes; Eddie Byrnes; Adrian Power; Gbadebo Habideen; Conor Keane. Subs: Cian Fitzgerald; Dylan Higgins Kelly; Cian Power



Fairview Rgs 2 Coonagh Utd 1

Fairview Rgs, pipped at the post for the title last season, are determined to go one better this time out and they started in fine fashion with a 2-1 win over Coonagh.

The visitors put up a fine showing and could have taken the lead before half time.

However, after the restart Conor Coughlan netted for the home side and minutes later Conor Ellis was fouled to allow Steven Bradley double the advantage from the spot.

Daniel Ikoghode pulled one back for Coonagh but the home side held on for the win.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Wayne Colbert; Scott Kirwin; Jason Cross; Jake Dillon; Steven Bradley; Shane Duggan; AJ O'Connor; Conor Coughlan; Darragh Rainsford; Conor Ellis.

Coonagh Utd: Kieran Simmonds; Luke Doherty; Andrew Leydon; Ken Meehan; Ger Higgins; Brion Moriarty; Gordon McKevitt; Ronan Ryan; Eoghan O'Neill; Daniel Ikoghode; Ger Myles. Subs: Osakpolor Junior Okorodion, Olayinka Azeez





Aisling Annacotty 5 Charleville 0

Much has been made of Aisling’s summer transfer activity and they opened their campaign with a blistering opening 45 minutes that saw Shane Clarke, Liam Quinn,

Shane Tracy and AJ Moloney give them a four-goal cushion at the break.

Charleville were much better in the second half but could not deny Clarke a second to complete the scoring.

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Blake Curran; Gavin Dillon; Tom Clarke; Tony Whitehead; Shane Tracy; AJ Moloney; Kian Barry; Alan Murphy; Shane Clarke; Liam Quinn. Subs: Eoin Madigan; Cian Lynch; Adam Foley; Sean Ezekannagha; Jack Ryan.

Charleville: David Parajnak; James Horgan; Dion Curtin; Gavin Mullins; Josh Hudner; Joe Kavanagh; Gary Ward; Aaron Smith; Colin Quaid; Jorge Gustavo; Shane Dillon. Subs: Eoin O'Connor; Aaron O'Connor; Cian McNamara; Jason O'Hara.



Regional Utd 2 Nenagh AFC 0

Two of last season’s top six sides, Regional and Nenagh battled it out in Dooradoyle with the home side posting a 2-0 win.

Felipe Mostowy opened his Regional account to put United on their way and Kieran O'Connell tacked on a second.

Nenagh found their feet thereafter but could not find a way past Rob Shier in the home goal.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Connor Finn; Tom Frawley; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Ross Fitzgerald; Jack Arra; Kieran O'Connell; Eoin Duff; Brian O'Connor; Felipe Mostowy. Subs: Pat McDonagh; Hugo O’hAnluain; Ewan O'Brien; Ruairi Casserly; Peter Healy

Nenagh AFC: Eoghan Tinkler; Colm Hayden; Lee Mowatt; Bryan McGee; Mark McKenna; Kieran Barr; Eamon White; Dylan Morrison; Adam Ryan; Adam Brennan; Ryan Gilmartin. Subs: Alan Sheehan; Saeed Ryan; Eoin Coffey; Matt Spain; Szymon Popiela.



Mungret Reg 1 Carew Park 2

Carew Park marked their return to the top flight with an opening day win at Mungret.

Former Treaty Utd star Kieran Hanlon put Carew in front but Cian McNicholas levelled for the home side. Aaron Nunan topped a perfect debut with the winning goal for Mark Slattery’s side.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Craig Prendergast; Josh O'Rahilly; Eoghan Ryan; Aaron Long; Conor Myers; Aled Harkin; Mark Patterson; Pat Aherne; David Conway; Cian McNicholas. Subs: Eoin Kelly; Stephen O'Dwyer; Sean O'Sullivan; Kieran Long.

Carew Park: Evan Moloney; David Power; Lee Boyle; Mark Slattery; Gary Griffin; Gavin Hehir; Pat Boyle; Jamie O'Sullivan; Kieran Hanlon; Aaron Nunan; Adam Dore. Subs: Jonathan Grant; Darragh Walsh; Gavin White; Dean McNamara; Danny McCarthy



Janesboro 6 Prospect Priory 1

Two sides who struggled to hold onto players over the close season met in Pearse Stadium and Boro' ran in six goals against a makeshift Prospect XI.

Youth player Cillian O’Shea scored a brace on his debut as did Hamza Selman Celik.

Bradley McNamara and Eoghan Burke completed the scoring for the winners while Osama Sadoudi netted for Prospect.

Janesboro: Vincent Browne; Jack Horan; Sean Ryan; Oran Flanagan; Sam Jordan; Niall McNamara; Cillian O'Shea; Eoghan Burke; Karl Turner; Bradley McNamara; Hamza Selman Celik.

Prospect Priory: Pakie Kiely; Ciaran Cregan; Reece Kelly; Patrick Ladermann; Derek Byrnes; Philip Naughton; Lee Madigan; Adrian Healy; Ethan Butler; Osama Sadoudi, Keith O'Connell. Subs: Danny Colbert; Dan Colbert Jnr; Robbie Kelleher; Glen Leamy.









