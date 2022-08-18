Search

18 Aug 2022

Slick Fr Casey's ease past Monaleen in Limerick SFC

Action from Fr Casey's Limerick SFC Round 3 win over Monaleen at Mick Neville Park on Thursday night Picture: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale

18 Aug 2022 10:37 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

IN-FORM Fr Casey's made in three wins from three in the group stages of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior football championship thanks to a convincing 0-15 to 0-8 victory over Monaleen at Mick Neville Park on Thursday evening.

After an evenly-contested opening quarter in which the sides were level on four occasions, wind-assisted Fr Casey's racked up five points without reply, including a smashing effort from captain Cormac Roche before the break, to lead 0-8 to 0-4 in this Group 1 contest at half-time.

Three of Monaleen's first half points came from pointed frees by goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan. 

Monaleen, who were without the services of their influential inter-county player Brian Donovan, played with the aid of a stiff breeze in the second half. 

However, the quick start to the second period the city side craved didn't materialise with Martin Scannell landing a 32nd minute free for the Abbeyfeale side to stretch their lead to five points. 

Padraig Quinn's 34th minute point for Monaleen for their first score for a full 17 minutes. Led by highly influential inter-county player Adrian Enright, who kicked two points from play, Fr Casey's stretched clear with the impressive Rory O'Brien helping himself to three points from play.

The winners outscored their opponents by 0-7 to 0-4 in the second half to run out deserving winners, with substitute John Riordan and Chris Smith completing the scoring for the West Limerick side with late points.

Fr Casey's scored 12 points from play in all, scored by eight different players, as their attack performed with a much greater degree of fluency than their opponents who found scores hard to come by.

Fr Casey's will look to make it four wins on the bounce in Group 1 when taking on Galbally on Thursday evening next in Round 4 of the championship in Kilmallock while Monaleen, who have won one of their three opening group games, face Oola in a crucial fixture in Cappamore on the following evening.

SCORERS: Fr Caseys: Martin Scannell (frees), Rory O'Brien 0-3 each, Adrian Enright, Chris Smith 0-2 each, Sean Kilbridge, Cormac Roche, Dylan Quirke, Cathal Broderick, John Riordan 0-1 each. Monaleen: Donal O'Sullivan 0-3 (all frees), Ger Collins 0-2 (both frees), Padraig Quinn, Lorcan Lyons, Mark O'Dwyer 0-1 each.

