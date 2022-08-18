Search

18 Aug 2022

Rachel Furness puts Northern Ireland career on hold due to personal reasons

Rachel Furness puts Northern Ireland career on hold due to personal reasons

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 3:47 PM

Northern Ireland’s record scorer Rachel Furness has announced she is taking a break from international football for personal reasons.

The 34-year-old Liverpool midfielder has netted 38 times in 88 appearances for Northern Ireland.

She started all three of the team’s matches at this summer’s Euros in England, where they were playing in a major tournament for the first time.

Furness said in a statement posted on social media: “A decision that I’ve found incredibly hard but one I feel is right.

“I have informed the Irish Football Association that I am making myself unavailable for selection for the upcoming games and training camps for the foreseeable future, due to personal reasons.

“I’d like to put on record that I am not retiring from international football and I hope to make myself available again in the future. I wish the girls all the best.”

Kenny Shiels’ Northern Ireland are back in action with World Cup qualifiers away against Luxembourg on September 2 and then Latvia four days later.

Promoted Liverpool begin their Women’s Super League campaign with a trip to Reading on September 11.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media