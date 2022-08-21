Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: Men’s Vice Captain’s prize to ladies: 9 Hole – Mary Butler 20 Pts. Runner Up Ursula Madden 11 Pts. Third Helena Nugent 11 Pts. 18 Hole – Winner Aileen Beary 41 Pts. Runner Up Mary Toomey 41 Pts. Third Kitty Sheehan 38 Pts. Tuesday 7th August: Winner Claire Ryan 34 Pts. Runner Up Claire Griffin 32 Pts. Third Aileen Beary 32 Pts

Upcoming Fixtures: Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Mixed Scramble each Friday from 5.30 pm.

Lady Captain’s Day: Sunday 21st August is our Lady Captain’s Day. Full details will be issued over the next few days. The club are looking forward to welcoming as many lady members as possible to play and support our very popular Lady Captain, Jill on the day.

Congratulations: Huge congratulations are extended to junior girls, Lauren Kelly and Caitlin Shippam on making the Munster Ladies’ InterPro team for the second year in a row. Well done girls. We are all extremely proud of you.

Jimmy Bruen: Jimmy Bruen West Munster Champions. Ballykisteen reached the All Ireland Quarter Finals when they overcame a very strong Ballyheigue team at Adare Manor Golf Club on Saturday 13th. With temperatures reaching 30c the match also was a hot affair with both clubs 2 matches each, when Ben Downey & PJ Carey won 2up and with Michael Fitzgerald & Darren Dunlea winning on the 17th.

It came down to the 3rd pairing of Gavin Downey & Darragh Hanley. With the game all square playing the 18th. Gavin putted to 2ft from the edge of the green and Darragh coolly rolled in for par to send Ballykisteen to the All Ireland Quarter Finals. Selectors TJ Riordan, Michael Ryan L & Pat Irwan would like to congratulate their team on another great victory.

Team: Ben Downey & PJ Carey; Colm Riordan & Johnny Hoare; Gavin Downey & Darragh Hanley; Darren Dunlea & Michael Fitzgerald; Sean Donnellan & Daire Heffernan. Next match Thursday 8th Sep at Slieve Russell Golf Club at 9.30am v Ulster South Champions.

BALLYNEETY

Men's results: Open Singles; 1st Declan Kearns 43 points; 2nd Eugene Gardiner 41 points; 3rd Colm Nolan 40 points; 4th Michael Donworth 40 points; 5th Stephen Ryan 40 points.

August Medal: 1st Stuart Barry 63; 2nd Danny Halpin 64; 3rd Jonathan Heffernan 65; Gross Lestyn Winner 71; 4th Robert Tubridy 65; Cat A Michael Doyle 68; Cat B Patrick Keane 66; Cat C Stuart Byrne's 67.

President Prize 2022: Seamus Walsh, our President's prize will be played for Friday & Saturday 26th & 27th August the time sheet is now available and is filling up fast hurry get your name in don't delay if you want to play.

Ladies: Ladies minor cup. Congratulations to Gillian Stack and all the team who beat Beaufort in Munster west final another pennant for our ladies club.

Junior Girls: Congratulations to Lainey Campbell who came second in the Eileen Roughan 9 holes in Lahinch, Well done also to Meghann Hayes who put in big performance in the 18 holes competition.

Juniors: R & A Boys Amateur championship.

Congratulations to our Junior Captain Morgan O'Sullivan who was representing Ballyneety Golf Club & Ireland at the R & A amateur boys championship. Rounds of 74 & 68 saw Morgan qualify for top 64 match play.

Seniors: July Medal; 1st John Ryan W 44 points; 2nd Tom Barrett 44 points; 3rd Pat Hastings 39 points; 4th Pat Nagle 39 points; 5th Tony Ryan 39 points.

SPLIT THE POT: Fundraiser Split the pot. Pat Wade wins €108.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: Tuesday Singles 9th August: Category 1; 1st Luke Brazil (21) 46pts; Category 2; 1st Trevor Bary (11) 41pts; Gross, Niall Corcoran (00) 35pts

seniors: Mens Seniors Wed 10th August; 1st Jim Curtin, Tony Connolly, Tom Collins 105 Pts; 2nd Seanie Deady, Johnny Neenan, Paddy Dwane 104 Pts; 3rd Anthony Fitzgerald, Ger Madigan, Sean O Connor, 103 Pts.

outing: This Wednesday 17th Aug Seniors outing to Newcastle West Golf Club

foursomes: Club Foursomes Competition 6th/7th August; 1st Ciaran Herlihy 41 Pts (10) Overall Winner Eoin Coughlan; 2nd Declan Christie 40 Pts (18) Overall runner-up, Shane Liddy; 3rd Paul Moffatt 39 Pts (17) Overall 3rd Tony Mulcahy.

Ladies Competitions: Y.A.H. 08 August; 1st Ema O’Shea (25) 27pts; 2nd Lillian Mulcahy (53) 26pts; 3rd Brid Clarson (31) 26pts C/B

Scotch Foursomes: Ladies Open Scotch Foursomes – Kindly Sponsored by FBD Insurance Thursday 11th/Friday 12th August; 1st Imelda O’Hanlon & Helen Downey (East Clare) (21) 42pts; 2nd Margaret Lynch & Mary Farrell (East Clare) (33) 41pts; 3rd Tess O’Brien & Phil Twomey (34) 40pts.

DROMOLAND

Results: Mens 18 Hole S/Ford; 1st Brian Aherne 42; 2nd Enda Finnucane 40; 3rd Conor Finnucane 39; Gross Seamus Cusack 33; 4th Jimmy McManus 39.

Mens 9 Hole: 1st Mark Skehan 21pts; 2nd Eoghan Smith 21 pts; 3rd Con Ryan 18 pts.

ladies: Ladies Golf Results for the week ending 14th August: Ladies 18 Hole Scramble; 1st Joan Ryan, Leslie O'Flynn, Siobhan Dyar 61.77; 2nd Katriona O'Neill, Dervla O'Neill, Annette Ryan 65; 9 Hole STB; 1st Mary Rogers 17pts.

Eileen Murphy Qualifier: 1st Carola Wixted and Joan Dunne.

LIMERICK

Ladies: Results of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' Keanes Jewellers Open Day 9th August. 1st Maria Kelly/Carol Merrick/Mary Liston, P/H 12/18/20, 79 points; 2nd Madeline Ryan/Mary Lee/Sue Hannon, P/H 16/27/22, 78 points (b9); 3rd Patricia Walsh/Betty Coughlan/Nola Murray, P/H 16/25/30, 78 points; 4th Jane Kennedy /Emma O'Halloran/ Noeleen Neylon, P/H 16/20/11, 77 points

Congrats: Congratulations to Maria Kelly who had a Hole in One on the 14th Hole.

Results: Result of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' Qualifier for The Eileen Murphy Perpetual Trophy Competition, 2nd August; 1st Ger Madden/Ann Breen, P/H 22, 39 points; 2nd Mary Begley/Mary Pat Butler, P/H 18, 37 points (B6).

TIPPERARY

ladies: Results: Wednesday, August 10th, 18 Hole Sford, kindly sponsored by Lismacue; Winner: Lady Captain Yvonne Daly (09) - 47 pts; Runner Up : Lady President Mary O'Meara (30) - 45 pts; 3rd : Katherine Morrissey (11) - 39 pts. This was also the qualifier for the Ladies Matchplay - 16 players qualified

Challenge Cup: On Sunday, August 14th was a fantastic day for our Ladies Challenge Cup team where they won their Area Final against East Cork in Bandon. Well done to management and players and thanks to all the supporters who travelled.

CO TIPPERARY

President's Prize: The Presidents Prize was played last weekend on 13th and 14th August. There was a great turnout of members playing in th honour of our President, Kathleen O’Neill.

The results of the Mens President prize are: 1st John Ryan (B) (19) 47 pts; 2nd Shane Morrissey (19) 44 pts; Gross Daniel Kennedy (5) 42 pts; 3rd Niall Tobin (22) 41 pts; 4th Johnny Hannigan (23) 41 pts; Cat 1. 1st John Grogan (10) 39 pts; Cat 2. 1st P.J. Maher (15) 40 pts; Cat 3. 1st Philip Ryan (28) 35 pts. Kathleen presented her prizes on the 1st tee on Sunday night.

Congrats: Congratulations to Pat Ryan (K) on his recent hole in one at the 12th.

Ladies: Mary Hickey was an immensely popular winner of our Presidents Prize. The full results are: Winner: Mary Hickey (27.0) 41 pts; 2nd Vera Heffernan (32.0) 39 pts; Gross: Maire O’Neill (17.3) 20 Gross pts; 3rd Judy Hayes (32.8) 39 pts; 4th Colette O’Dwyer (26.8) 50 pts; 5th Marie Horgan (21.3) 42 pts; 6th Michelle Crowe (21.4) 39 pts; Front 9: Niamh Chadwick (30.4) 22 pts; Back 9: Frances Boyle (12.8) 20 pts.