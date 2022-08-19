Search

19 Aug 2022

Treaty United look to build on Cork win with trip to Athlone

Treaty United look to build on Cork win with trip to Athlone

Willie Armshaw in action for Treaty United against Athlone Town at the Markets Field this season Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

19 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United will look to continue their strong promotion push in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday when travelling to the Midlands to take on basement side Athlone Town at Athlone Town Stadium, 7.45pm.

Treaty defeated the top-placed side in the First Division on Friday last when stunning high-flying Cork City 2-0 at Turners Cross and Tommy Barrett's charges will be looking to follow up by defeating bottom-placed Athlone this Friday.

Treaty currently occupy fifth spot in the First Division table, the final promotion play-off position. The Limerick-based side enjoy a four-point advantage over sixth-placed Wexford FC in the battle to secure a promotion play-off position at the end of the regular season.

A stunning strike from Ben O’Riordan and a Marc Ludden penalty were enough to see Treaty end Cork City’s 22-match unbeaten run at Turners Cross on Friday.

Meanwhile, Treaty Utd has confirmed John Maclean as the clubs new Academy Manager. Maclean is a former Waterford FC U19 Head coach and a Current UEFA A license holder. Maclean has also worked as Assistant Head Coach at UCD/DLR Waves in the Women's National League for three seasons.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media