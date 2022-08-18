Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, AUGUST 18
GOLF
CZECH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12 NOON
SPORT
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
RTE2, 4PM
GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SOCCER
FERENCVAROS V SHAMROCK RVS
VIRGIN MEDIA, 7PM
CRICKET
ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 10.15AM
FRIDAY, AUGUST 19
GOLF
CZECH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
HORSE RACING
EBOR FESTIVAL
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM
CYCLING
VEULTA A ESPANA, STAGE 1
EUROSPORT 1, 4.45PM
SOCCER
NORWICH CITY V MILLWALL
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 20
SPORT
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
RTE2, 10.55AM
SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V WOLVES
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM
SOCCER
EVERTON V NOTTS FOREST
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM
GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
SOCCER
BOURNEMOUTH V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA, STAGE 3
EUROSPORT 1, 11AM
SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
NEWCASTLE V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GOLF
CZECH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
