18 Aug 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

GOLF
CZECH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12 NOON

SPORT
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
RTE2, 4PM

GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIPS
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SOCCER
FERENCVAROS V SHAMROCK RVS
VIRGIN MEDIA, 7PM

CRICKET
ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 10.15AM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

GOLF
CZECH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

HORSE RACING
EBOR FESTIVAL
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM

CYCLING
VEULTA A ESPANA, STAGE 1
EUROSPORT 1, 4.45PM

SOCCER
NORWICH CITY V MILLWALL
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

SPORT
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
RTE2, 10.55AM

SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V WOLVES
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM

SOCCER
EVERTON V NOTTS FOREST
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM

GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 4PM

SOCCER
BOURNEMOUTH V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

CYCLING
VUELTA A ESPANA, STAGE 3
EUROSPORT 1, 11AM

SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
NEWCASTLE V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

GOLF
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

GOLF
CZECH MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

