Search

17 Aug 2022

Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw

Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Aug 2022 12:33 AM

Watford head coach Rob Edwards admitted he is prepared for “any eventuality” after forward Ismaila Sarr missed the 1-1 draw at Birmingham amid reported interest from Crystal Palace.

Edwards cited a hamstring injury for Sarr’s absence and said he expects the striker to be fit for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Preston.

Palace have been linked with Sarr, Newcastle have reportedly made an offer for Joao Pedro while Watford have already sold Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest.

Edwards is not surprised there is interest in his players, but when asked about the reports of Palace’s interest in Sarr, he said: “I couldn’t comment on that at the moment.

“I don’t know at all. I’ve been out there concentrating on the game so I can’t say anything about that.

“I’m very open – I expected there to be some movement because we’ve got some good players at this club.

“We’re well prepared for any eventuality at the moment. Dennis went and Keinan Davis came in.

“I need to stress that we’re in a really good place at the moment – I feel like we’re in control of everything but there’s going to be speculation.”

Regarding Sarr’s injury, Edwards added: “He was feeling his hamstring at half-time against Burnley and was having treatment then – that’s why he came off.

“I expect him to be right for Preston. It’s not too bad.”

Edwards felt his side were unfortunate not to have won after Ken Sema’s 63rd-minute screamer cancelled out George Hall’s 19th-minute strike.

Vakoun Bayo hit a post and also sent a free header as Watford created the better chances.

“After the performance and the chances we created, I’m a little bit frustrated as well because I felt we could have won,” said Edwards.

“Bayo had a couple of good chances and on another day he might have taken them.

“We had more chances. They were certainly a counter threat and we had to control that – even the throw-in they scored from was the quick, transitional counter-attacking moment.”

Birmingham head coach John Eustace believes 18-year-old England Under-18s international midfielder Hall, who scored on his second start, is destined for the top.

“George has been exceptional since I’ve been here. He’s a top young player and he’s going to have a massive future,” said Eustace.

“He took his goal really well. He was up against fantastic players but he stood up to the plate and I was very pleased for him.

“He’s been brilliant since we came in during pre-season. We’ve given him the confidence that these young players are going to play.”

Eustace was satisfied with a point after Saturday’s defeat at Cardiff.

“I was delighted with the result and the performance,” he added. “I asked for a reaction from Saturday and we certainly got that.

“The lads were outstanding and I was very proud of them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media