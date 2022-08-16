Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped

Richie Wellens could not believe his Leyton Orient side failed to find a winner at Swindon.

Orient were knocked off top spot in Sky Bet League Two by Salford as a result of the 1-1 draw and boss Wellens said: “That was two points dropped, we were totally dominant.

“We had more shots, more shots on target, better chances, more possession, outran them.

“My only negative was that in the last 15 minutes we went too long and turned the game into a little bit of a basketball match.

“There are not many teams that will come here and put in a performance like that.

“To not score three or four goals is probably a disappointment, I didn’t hear who has man of the match but their goalkeeper was their best player.

“Against Mansfield we were a little bit lucky and probably didn’t deserve to win, but tonight we should have got three points.

“I was glad we went behind because we showed real resilience.”

Harry McKirdy got his first goal of the season for Swindon after he tapped into an empty net from Jacob Wakeling’s square ball.

The visitors levelled three minutes later as Paul Smyth stroked home at the back post after Theo Archibald picked him out with a cross.

Smyth could have scored a second when he ran unopposed through the Swindon defence – but he dragged his shot wide of the far post from a tight angle.

Shortly before half-time Ben Gladwin played a raking ball out to McKirdy before receiving the ball back from him and curling a shot just wide from the edge of the box.

George Moncur made a surging run across the field without being picked up by a Swindon defender and let fly from just outside the box midway through the second half, but Swindon goalkeeper Sol Brynn made a smart stop at his near post to ensure the spoils were shared.

The Wiltshire club’s boss Scott Lindsey feels his players are too afraid of giving the ball away following their slow start to the season.

He said: “As the game went on I felt that we were the more likely side to go on and win the game and I was happy that we kept going to try and win the game.

“I think we seem to be becoming stronger in the second half of games.

“But I also think that we can play more, with the results we have had the boys don’t want to give up a point and concede.

“I want us to be calmer with the ball and try and play through the thirds rather than just lumping it forward.

“We will get there eventually but at the moment we are a little bit anxious and we are desperate not to turn the ball over in dangerous areas.”