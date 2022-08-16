Search

16 Aug 2022

Paul Hartley seeking home comforts after Hartlepool fail to clinch first victory

16 Aug 2022 11:19 PM

Paul Hartley wants to see further improvements after watching Hartlepool record a second goalless draw in a row at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Even though Pools did not lose to Tranmere, Hartley is keen to get three points on the board for the first time since taking over in the summer.

And the Hartlepool boss thinks that his new-look side still need to do more in the final third, having scored just once in the opening five matches of the season.

Jake Hastie had Hartlepool’s only shot on target on the night when he was denied by goalkeeper Ross Doohan when he went through on goal after half an hour.

Hartley said: “You always have to look to win your home games. It was a tough game without a lot of quality.

“We had a good chance first half but the quality wasn’t right tonight.

“It was a superb chance and you think he is going to score. He could have slid it in or gone round the keeper. Sometimes you only get one moment and you have to take it.

“The good thing is we kept the clean sheet. I felt one goal would win the game tonight.

“First half we were OK, second half we huffed and puffed, but the fans were fantastic tonight they got right behind the team.

“We have played two home games, not scored, kept two clean sheets but we have to create more chances. This league is very difficult.

“Defensively we were fine. It was challenging for us but we were always comfortable at the back.”

Tranmere could have won it after the restart, just days after collecting a first win by beating Gillingham, but Elliott Nevitt and Kane Hemmings missed chances.

And Rovers boss Micky Mellon said: “We definitely wanted the victory, we showed our intent to achieve that.

“The very minimum we would take was a clean sheet and a point. We are disappointed because with the chances we haven’t finished it.

“But it would be difficult to criticise because we played really well and it was a solid away performance without the goal.

“Maybe last season we would have lost 1-0 and gone away disappointed, but we keep building and it was a good build on Saturday’s performance.

“We keep going, keep working. I have been on them early in the season and I couldn’t have any complaints except maybe a bit more composed with the finish.”

