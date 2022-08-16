Search

16 Aug 2022

Reading hoping Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Naby Sarr can face Blackburn

Reading hoping Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Naby Sarr can face Blackburn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 4:57 PM

Reading are hopeful of having Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Naby Sarr available for their Championship clash with Blackburn on Wednesday.

Ince has a slight thigh issue and Hendrick has been carrying an ankle problem but both are expected to be fit, while the Royals are hoping to finally obtain clearance for defender Sarr.

Lucas Joao, Scott Dann and Sam Hutchinson are closing in on full fitness while Dejan Tetek has a chance of making the midweek squad.

Yakou Meite (calf), Femi Azeez (hamstring) and Liam Moore (knee) are all longer-term absentees.

Ash Phillips and Callum Brittain will be available for Blackburn.

Brittain was substituted at half-time during the victory over West Brom on Sunday with exhaustion, while Phillips limped off in the second half but was only suffering with cramp.

Joe Rankin-Costello had to go off playing for the under-21s on Saturday but has also been passed fit.

Scott Wharton (calf), Hayden Carter (hamstring) and Sam Barnes (knee) all remain unavailable.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media