Defending champion Laura Muir eases into European Championships 1500m final

Defending champion Laura Muir eased through to the final of the 1500 metres at the European Championships in Munich.
The Scot is looking to end a successful summer with another gold medal having taken bronze at the World Championships and gold at the Commonwealth Games.
She took control of her semi-final and eased across the line in four minutes 6.41 seconds.
Muir told BBC Sport: “It has been a busy, busy season but I am lucky I have got a big gap to the final.”
British duo Katie Snowden and Ellie Baker joined Muir in the final along with Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, who claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games behind Muir representing Northern Ireland.
A successful morning for British athletes saw Matt Hudson-Smith, who took gold four years ago, move into the 400m final as the fastest qualifier in 44.98secs.
Alex Haydock-Wilson also reached the final as, in the women’s event, did Victoria Ohuruogu, who set another personal best of 50.50secs, while Jazmin Sawyers and Jahisha Thomas are through to the long jump final.
Eugene Nolan ENG Productions, John Lannon, Doras and Dominic Taylor, Director Limerick Writers’ Centre and Acoustic Club founder PIC: Patrick Howard
Hermitage Green took to social media to inform followers that their 2022 North American Hi-Generation tour has been postponed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.