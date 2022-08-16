Munster Rugby issue squad update as Shannon RFC player signs training contract

Joey Carbery is among the Ireland players to begin pre-season training at Munster Rugby this week
MUNSTER Rugby's Ireland internationals have all commenced their pre-season training programmes at the team's High Performance Centre at UL.
Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Keith Earls, Jeremy Loughman, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Niall Scannell were all part of the Ireland squad for their tour to New Zealand.
Along with the nine senior internationals, six Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players have completed their off-season after featuring for the Ireland U20s over the summer.
Year two Academy players Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan and Patrick Campbell return to the HPC with Academy recruits Fionn Gibbons, Darragh McSweeney and Kieran Ryan joining their new team-mates.
In player news, Shannon RFC prop Luke Rigney has been taking part in the pre-season programme on a short-term training contract with the province.
Munster Rugby take on Premiership side Gloucester in the first of two pre-season friendlies on Friday week in Cork.
Friday, August 26
Munster Rugby v Gloucester, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm
Friday, September 2
Munster Rugby v London Irish, Musgrave Park, 7.30pm
