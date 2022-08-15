Search

16 Aug 2022

Alvaro Morata bags brace as Atletico Madrid begin season with Getafe victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 11:52 PM

Reported Manchester United target Alvaro Morata scored twice as Atletico Madrid began their LaLiga campaign with a straightforward win at Getafe.

The former Chelsea striker has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and showed his prowess with a brace in a 3-0 victory.

Morata broke the deadlock 15 minutes in after being picked out by Joao Felix, the same two combining to double the lead on the hour as they capitalised on a mistake at the back.

Antoine Griezmann wrapped up the points with a well-taken third to take Diego Simeone’s men up to second in the embryonic table.

Real Betis also got off to a winning start as they eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Elche at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

The visitors were up against it when John was dismissed after just 18 minutes after tripping Aitor Ruibal on the edge of the box.

Betis took full advantage, Borja Iglesias tapping in from close-range to put the home side ahead before the half-hour.

Juanmi, Real’s top goalscorer last season, then took centre-stage as he steered home the second before half-time and sealed the points by pouncing on a loose ball to convert a third.

Elsewhere, Athletic Bilbao and Real Mallorca played out a goalless draw in LaLiga’s other Monday night clash.

Angel Di Maria scored on his Juventus debut as they opened their Serie A season with a 3-0 win at home to Sassuolo.

The former Paris St Germain forward struck a 26th-minute volley to open the scoring, Dusan Vlahovic then hitting a brace, the first from the penalty spot and the second a stretching finish at the back post.

Napoli stormed to the top of the table at the end of the first round of fixtures as they claimed a 5-2 comeback victory over Verona.

Kevin Lasagna had put Verona ahead before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen turned the tables before half-time.

The hosts levelled through Thomas Henry but Napoli then showed their superiority as goals from Piotr Zielinski, Stanislav Lobotka and Matteo Politano wrapped up the win.

