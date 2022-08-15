Search

15 Aug 2022

Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos suspended for clash with Morecambe

Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos suspended for clash with Morecambe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 3:40 PM

Bolton will be without their suspended captain Ricardo Santos for the visit of Morecambe on Tuesday night.

Santos was booked twice in Saturday’s goalless draw at Port Vale – in which manager Ian Evatt was also sent to the stands – as Bolton had a player sent off for a second straight match after George Thomason’s red against Salford.

Declan John was an unused substitute following an illness but Dion Charles again missed out with a thigh injury.

Josh Sheehan (knee), Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) and Eoin Toal (ankle) are all likely to miss out again.

Morecambe must hope striker Cole Stockton is over the illness which forced him to miss Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Fleetwood.

Stockton, who led the Shrimps with 26 goals last season, called in sick on Saturday morning.

Jensen Weir is available again after the suspension which kept him out at the weekend.

Forward Courtney Duffus is a long-term injury absentee.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media